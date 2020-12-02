Man found dead in Searcy

SEARCY, Ark.- Searcy Police were contacted at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning with reports of shots fired at Country Meadows Apartments in Searcy. Officers arrived on scene to discover a black male who was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

A suspect was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Searcy Police are asking anyone who may know more about this incident to contact the criminal investigation division at 501-279-1038.

More details as they become available.

