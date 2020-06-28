Man found dead in North Little Rock alleyway, police investigating

UPDATE:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation.

A 19-year-old man was found dead around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning due to apparent trauma to their neck and head.

The victim was found in an alley in the 1800 block of Nannette.

Police believe the homicide likely happened between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses report hearing

Anyone with information or who may have seen any unusual vehicles in the are asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234 or 501-680-8439.

