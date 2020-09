LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a possible shooting Sunday afternoon where they found a vehicle wrecked at 1405 S Harrison Street.

Houston Gregory , 25, was found in the car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was awake and alert and was taken to the hospital when MEMS arrived.

Police say they were later notified of the original incident which occurred at 2303 S Tyler Street.

Police secured that location and are currently still investigating the situation.