LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man has been found shot dead on the city’s southwest side.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says officers were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. Friday at 5020 W. 31st St. after a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived they found the victim’s body.

Detectives were called out and are still actively working this case this morning, says the LRPD.

No other details are yet being released.