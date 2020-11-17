Man found shot in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- Garland County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call of a possible shooting, on Monday night, located a 40-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound on Rolling Acres Drive. The deputies were able to get the man medical attention and transport him to a local hospital for treatment.
That shooting is still under investigation.
