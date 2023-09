LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly before the Arkansas Razorback game at War Memorial Stadium.

Motorcycle accident near War Memorial Stadium

The man’s injuries are believed to not be life-threatening, according authorities.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Polk and Markham Street as people were arriving for the game.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. Check back for updates.