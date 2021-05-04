Man injured in Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 9500 block of MacArthur Drive.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot multiple times around 8:44 a.m.

Deputies are responding to a shooting at the 9300 block of MacArthur Drive where a subject was shot several times. A W/M driving a black jeep was reported leaving the scene. If anyone has information regarding this incident call our office at 340-6963. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/CtTsvNb477 — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) May 4, 2021

After the incident he was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

At this time, the victim is listed in serious condition.

According to investigators, the suspect is a White male driving a black jeep

BREAKING: PCSO confirms a man was shot, taken to the hospital. This wide area is all the crime scene. Just confirmed the man is alive and being treated. This is off MacArthur Drive in Pulaski County right beside the “welcome” sign to the Oak Grove Community. pic.twitter.com/WPNtdvTPWZ — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) May 4, 2021

And you can see this white car – door open. It’s still on with its hazard lights flashing. pic.twitter.com/fblG5VgTyT — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) May 4, 2021

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.

This is a developing story.