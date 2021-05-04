Man injured in Pulaski County shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened in the 9500 block of MacArthur Drive. 

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot multiple times around 8:44 a.m.

After the incident he was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. 

At this time, the victim is listed in serious condition. 

According to investigators, the suspect is a White male driving a black jeep

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories