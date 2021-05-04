Man injured in Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 9500 block of MacArthur Drive.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot multiple times around 8:44 a.m.
After the incident he was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
At this time, the victim is listed in serious condition.
According to investigators, the suspect is a White male driving a black jeep
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963.
This is a developing story.