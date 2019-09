FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – The Mayflower Police Department (MFPD) confirms the arrest of a man accused of threatening two members of the Arkansas congressional delegation.

Officials say James Powell threatened First District Congressman Rick Crawford and also sent similar messages to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

Powell, 43, is being held at the Faulkner County Jail on a charge of terroristic threatening.

The FBI’s Little Rock Office assisted in the arrest of Powell, says the MFPD.