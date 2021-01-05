Man missing in Little Rock after car accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man involved in a car accident is now missing, with Little Rock police trying to find him.
Christopher Michael Smith, 25, went missing on December 1 after he was reportedly involved in the accident on Vimey Ridge Road. Smith was last seen in the area of Alexander Road and Interstate 30.
Smith is a white male who is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you know where he may be, contact Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829 or Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.
