Man opens window begins shooting inside LR home, no one injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On February, 27 around 1:00 p.m. Little Rock officers were called to the 1600 block of Boyce St due to criminal mischief.

Once LR officers arrived on scene they talked with Rose Simmons and a teenager.

Simmons told officers she was laying on the couch in the living room when she heard a knock at the front door, but she ignored it. Soon after hearing the knock, Simmons heard a loud banging at the back door.

Police say a man then opened the living room window and began shooting, approximately 5 times into the home.

Simmons told police she ran into the teenagers bedroom and laid on the floor. The teenager said he heard gunshots and called 911 for police.

Once officers arrived they searched the living room for a crime scene but did not find one.

LRPD said, detectives arrived at the scene and obtained video footage of the incident from another house showing a man, later identified to be 20-year-old Calvin Dilworth knock on the door and walk to the back of the house.

Police said Dilworth was seen running away from the home and entering a silver Kia Soul, which fled the area.

According to the report, detectives found two bullet strikes on the north side of the home and one inside the freezer.

Officers then drove around the area and found a vehicle matching the silver Kia Soul Dilworth fled in. Officer initiated a traffic stop with the car and detained the subjects inside the car, according to the police report.

Police say during a pat search of Dilworth they found marijuana and a scale on him. Officers took Dilworth and two others to the 12th Street Station for questioning.

The car was towed to the crime scene bay and a search warrant was taken.

Police say the crime scene unit conducted a search of the car and found a firearm under the front passenger seat and marijuana.

According to the report one of the people inside the car admitted that the marijuana inside the car was his. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

After questioning, Dilworth was charged with two counts of Terroristic Acts, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Instrument of a Crime.

The other person inside the car was let go with no charges.

Dilworth along with one other were taken by officers to the Pulaski County Regional Jail.