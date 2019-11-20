Man punched in face and robbed during road rage incident on Little Rock street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are looking for a suspect in the investigation of a road rage incident turned robbery that left a man injured.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Cantrell Road.

A police report states that a 66-year-old man was punched in the face, knocked to the ground and robbed of his wallet by a suspect who has not yet been identified.

The victim told officers the suspect was a man who was a passenger in a car that followed him off I-430 onto Cantrell and repeatedly honked at him as he drove west.

The man said he had changed lanes and rolled his window as the car passed to ask the driver “what the heck?” He said a large McDonald’s drink was then tossed at him and fell inside his car. Both vehicles then pulled over, according to the police report.

As the suspect approached him, the victim again asked “what the heck?” and told police the man punched him in the face. The blow broke his glasses, causing the bridge of his nose to bleed and he then fell backwards. The victim said when he tried to get up the suspect held him down and took his wallet from his back pocket.

When police arrived they noted the victim’s swollen cheek and asked if he needed medical attention, which he refused.

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed west on Cantrell.