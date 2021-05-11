Man reported missing in Little Rock found dead in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON Ark. — Jefferson County deputies have announced that a body found in Jefferson Arkansas on April 30 was the remains of a man who had been reported missing from Little Rock in December 2020.

Alan Buckles Sr., 63, was reported missing after his vehicle was found empty in a park in Little Rock in December.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with detectives from the Little Rock Police Department to further their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 870-541-5496 or (870) 541-5300; or the Little Rock Police Department Detective Hilgeman (501) 404-3042.