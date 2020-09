LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Facebook deal went wrong when a Little Rock man says he was robbed of $10,000 after trying to purchase a vehicle from someone over the social media site.

According to a police report, the man says he was trying to buy the vehicle from someone named Brian Malone, and arranged to meet the seller in front of a Denny’s on Shackleford road.

The victim says he was held at gun point, and that Malone took the 10 grand before driving off.