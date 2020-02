LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A man is hospitalized after being seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

There is no information about the person responsible at this time.

Police responded to multiple calls from people who heard gunfire at the Summit Living apartments at 52nd and Geyer Springs just after 4:00 a.m.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound at the complex. The victim is stable at the hospital.