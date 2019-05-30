Man shot at LR apartment complex on Rebsamen Park Rd.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is reported to have been wounded in a shooting at a local apartment complex.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Rebsamen Park Road at the Vantage Point complex.

The LRPD says a called reported seeing a suspect running through the complex shooting at someone. Detectives were still evaluating the scene two hours later and said it appeared two individuals were shooting at each other.

One of them was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on who the victim is or his condition.

At last report, detectives were still interviewing witnesses and one of the individuals involved.

