Man shot by cousin, woman tells LR police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One man is injured after a shooting on Stanton Road Tuesday night.

According to a report from Little Rock Police, an officer was flagged down on the 4900 block of Baseline Road. Witnesses told the officer that a man had been shot in the leg on Stanton Road.

According to the report, one woman told police that she and the 23-year-old victim lived on the 8100 block of Stanton Road, but recently decided to move due to ongoing issues. The woman also told police she brought two other people to help them get their things. Another witness had told police that the victim had also called them to help him and the woman move.

In the report, the woman told police that she got into an argument with a roommate, who is also the victim’s cousin. The woman told police that the roommate shot at a car where she, the victim and two others were inside.

Another man told police that the roommate chased and shot at his vehicle, but he was not hurt.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.