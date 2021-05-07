Man shot in arm Thursday morning while driving on West 23rd in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating after a man was shot in the arm while driving near the intersection of West 23rd and Center Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was driving near the intersection just after midnight when a black Dodge Charger fired three rounds at his vehicle.

The victim told investigators that he knew he had been struck by a bullet when his arm was knocked off the steering wheel.

He was able to make get to a nearby home where he called LRPD to report that he had been shot.

Investigators found that the victim’s vehicle had bullet holes located on the driver’s side door.

Officers were able to transport the victim to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.