1  of  2
Breaking News
Little Rock mayor announces mandate for restaurants and bars to offer only takeout, curbside and home delivery 46 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 19 in Arkansas, according to ADH

Man shot in back while walking along Little Rock road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
shooting investigation_1489958647260.jpg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after a local man suffered a gunshot wound to the back on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Nandina Circle shortly before 9.

That’s where they found Derek Wilborn, 44, of Little Rock.

The man told Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) officers that he had been walking south on Stagecoach Rd. when he heard people yelling as two cars traveling north passed by. He said he then heard seven to eight gunshots and started running away from the area.

Wilborn was taken to UAMS for treatment. There’s no further word on his condition.

The LRPD police report states that officers searched for shell casings but found none.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories