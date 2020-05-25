Man shot in hip on Sunday in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to St. Vincent Hospital on May, 24 around 4:30 p.m. where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Scott Micheal, 39 told police he was in the area of 11th and Woodrow when an unknown man walked up to Scott while he was walking into a store and told him that he knew him.

According to the police report Scott told police he did not know the suspect and that he was from Oklahoma. Scott told police the suspect was a stocky build, full beard with braids, wearing a white shirt, and black pants.

Scott told police the suspect kept asking him about past events and got angry because Scott said he didn’t know him. Scott told police the suspect had a silver and black handgun.

According to the police report, the suspect tried shooting him and the gun did not go off when the trigger was pulled the first time. Scott told police he reached for the suspect’s hand, pushing it down, and the gun went off causing Scott to get hit in his left hip.

Scott told police he ran from the area and called his cousin to pick him up. Scott said he was picked up at 11th and Woodrow and taken to St. Vincents for medical treatment.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call police.