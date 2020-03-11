1  of  4
Breaking News
First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces Procession for slain Hot Springs police officer Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults Watch Live: Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks after cabinet meeting

UPDATE: Little Rock shooting between multiple people leaves one in critical condition, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A teen has been critically injured in a Tuesday night shooting.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says it happened in the 9300 block of Woodford Drive in the southwest part of town.

Police say that the incident involved two groups of people who were shooting at each other and the victim is an 18-year-old who suffered a bullet wound that went all the way through his side.

Officers tell us that they received a call from witnesses about the shooting and that they heard 15-20 shots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories