UPDATE: Little Rock shooting between multiple people leaves one in critical condition, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A teen has been critically injured in a Tuesday night shooting.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says it happened in the 9300 block of Woodford Drive in the southwest part of town.

Police say that the incident involved two groups of people who were shooting at each other and the victim is an 18-year-old who suffered a bullet wound that went all the way through his side.

Officers tell us that they received a call from witnesses about the shooting and that they heard 15-20 shots.