Man shot in penis, LR police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his penis.

The Little Rock Police Department says officers found Walter Johnson, 27, at a local hospital on Wednesday morning.

He first told officers he had walked there after he was shot but then changed his story to say someone drove him there and dropped him off. Police confirmed the second story by checking hospital security footage which showed a black Tahoe drop him off.

Johnson told police he was walking down 11th St. listening to his headphones when he heard a pop, felt a burning sensation and realized he had been shot.

The police report states the victim was wounded on the tip of his penis and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers searched for a crime scene but did not find one.