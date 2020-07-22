Man shot, killed after argument at Arkansas convenience store in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — A man is dead after being shot outside of a West Helena convenience store following an argument with another man.

Helena-West Helena Police said officers were called to the scene at 301 Ladino Street, the Ladino Market, just before 8 p.m.

The store clerk told police the victim, 78-year-old Samuel Chatman, was arguing with another man, 57-year-old Curtis Holder, inside the store.

Police said Holder then pulled out a handgun and started firing shots at Chatman.

Chatman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Holder was arrested, and his charges are pending the outcome of the police investigation.