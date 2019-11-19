Man shot outside Conway apartment told police he was meeting with woman after social media chat

CONWAY, Ark. – A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he told police he suffered after chatting with a woman on social media and then going to meet her.

The Conway Police Department (CPD) posted about the incident on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The post states that CPD “got a call at 1:05 am Tuesday from Conway Regional Medical Center about a gunshot victim in the emergency room. The 21-year-old victim was shot once and was alert.”

He told police after he arrived at Fox Run Apartments to meet the woman, “a man came out of the brushes and jumped him,” the post continued, adding that “The victim reported being hit with a gun several times. He said the assailant went through his pockets and before he ran off, he turned and shot him once.”

Police say the man was taken to the hospital by a relative and that he was treated and released.

The incident remains under investigation and police have not yet identified any suspects.