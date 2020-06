LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to St. Vincent hospital after being called about a patient who had arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police made contact with Alfanzo Eason, who had been shot while in his car in his left ankle.

Police say Eason did not know who shot him but he was driving on Stagecoah road near the Domino’s pizza.

Police searched the area but could find no evidence of a crime scene.

Police are still investigating the situation.