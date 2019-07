LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man has suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on the city’s southwest side.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) was called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of Doyle Springs Road.

According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened in the street.

Police say the victim was shot twice. The LRPD described his condition as stable as he was being taken from the scene to the hospital