Man shot with flare gun in Little Rock, suspect jailed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is jailed after police say he shot another man with a flare gun.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Bowers St., which is just off Barrow Road.

The 22-year-old victim told Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) detectives he had been arguing with his girlfriend in front of her former boyfriend.

Police say Darius Crawford, 20, of Bryant, went to his car and returned with the flare gun. Crawford told police he saw the victim grab the woman and the two men then started fighting. That’s when Crawford reportedly pulled the weapon from his waistband and fired at the victim, striking him in the temple.

Officers found the victim at UAMS, where his aunt told them her nephew had suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck area.

After Crawford went to the LRPD 12th Street Substation for questioning, he was arrested. He told police he left the scene with the gun and threw the shell out while driving.

Crawford is being held on $15,000 bond on charges of Battery 1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.