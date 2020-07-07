Little Rock Mayor’s brother accused of stealing car with two kids inside

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police have released more information about a kidnapping call on Monday that resulted in the arrest of Darrell Scott, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.’s brother.

According to a report from Little Rock police, a woman told officers her car, which had two children inside, was stolen at Baptist Health around 5:55 p.m. Monday.

The woman told police she went inside Baptist Health to use the restroom when she received a call from one of the children saying someone, later identified as Darrell Scott, was taking the vehicle.

According to the police report, Darrell Scott told the woman, “Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother”.

While the woman was talking to police, she received a text message from one of the children saying they were at McCain Mall in North Little Rock, according to the report.

North Little Rock police found the stolen vehicle with the children inside, according to the LRPD report.

Little Rock police say the children are ok and back with their family.

Darrell Scott faces kidnapping and theft charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man arrested Monday night, charged with two counts of Kidnapping and Theft of Property, was Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.’s younger brother, according to a Twitter post from the mayor.

Darrell Scott is accused of stealing a car from Baptist Health Hospital with two kids inside.

Police do not believe the children are related to Darrell.

The police report said Darrell called the kids’ parents from their phone, and said, “Don’t worry I’m the mayor’s brother.”

Darrell then reportedly parked at McCain Mall in North Little Rock where he was arrested.

Mayor Scott posted a statement to Twitter reading:

“This is an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother. My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved. While my life, in many regards, is public, my family members remain private individuals. I ask that you respect my families privacy and pray that my brother gets the treatment he needs and that justice is served.”

There was no word on the condition of the children Tuesday morning.