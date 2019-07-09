Man suffering knife wounds found near LR hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who had suffered knife wounds early Tuesday morning was carried into the hospital.

That’s according to the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD), which says the incident was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. in the emergency room at UAMS.

That’s where the victim, Anthony Jackson, 58, was found getting treatment for injuries described as cuts to his forehead, left arm and under his left armpit. There’s no further word on his condition.

The LRPD says officers were at UAMS when Jackson was brought inside by a man who told police he found him on a street near the hospital.

Police say Jackson would not cooperate when officers tried to talk with him.