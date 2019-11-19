Man survives shooting in Little Rock; 20+ gunshots heard

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man has survived a Monday night shooting that left him with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) report says it happened shortly after 10 in the area of 12th and Booker streets, in a neigborhood a few blocks south of Interstate 630.

While on patrol in the area, officers reported hearing about 20 gunshots. LRPD says its Shot Spotter activated at 12th and Booker for 27 rounds.

Officers searched the area and found “various rounds” on the east side of a house in the 3000 block of W. 12th and a crime scene unit found 20 rounds, according to the report.

A witness told police that while they did not see the shooting, they did see a green pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, leaving the area after the gunfire.

The LRPD report states that officers found the shooting victim at UAMS in a green truck. They say the 58-year-old man first told them he was shot at around Markham and Woodrow but then said it happened at 12th & Booker while he was dropping off a woman. He told police he then drove away and went to UAMS.

The victim told police he did not know the suspects or why they shot at him.

His injuries were described as not life-threatening.