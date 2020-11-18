Man wanted for murder in Arkansas being searched for in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Authorities are trying to track down a man wanted for a murder in Arkansas who they think is hiding in Kansas City, Mo.
The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in searching for Steve Clark, 28, who has a warrant for his arrest out of Craighead County for first-degree murder.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook Page; Clark is wanted in connection to the October 17th homicide of Brian Ward on Self Circle in Jonesboro.
Clark has a history of violence. He was arrested last December in connection to a shooting on Cedar Heights and in connection to a 2014 stabbing on North State Street; also both in Jonesboro
Clark is described as 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, a reward will be issued.
Police say he is considered violent.
