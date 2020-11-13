Man wanted for questioning in connection to Garland County homicide

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man they want to question about a homicide.
Garland County deputies say they would like to question Shane Goines, 29, in connection to a homicide.
According to a news release sent Friday, deputies were sent to the 300 block of Lost Creek Road for a call of a possible injured person Thursday night.
The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of a man, later identified as Derrick Franklin.
Deputies say Goines is approximately 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, Goins could be driving a stolen black and yellow sports-type motorcycle with “Batman” logos on the sides.
If you know where Goines may be, call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660 or the Garland County Investigations Division at 501-622-3690.
LATEST POSTS:
- National “Click it or Ticket” campaign gets underway
- A look into the Trump Campaign lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth, County Boards of Election
- South Texas county nears 2,000 deaths from coronavirus
- Hawaiian Airlines passengers can now redeem miles for COVID-19 test kits
- Senator Tom Cotton honors Helena-West Helena police officer killed in the line of duty