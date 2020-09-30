Man wanted on suspicion of capital murder extradited back to Jefferson County from Kansas

(L to R) Man wanted for capital murder, Bryant Lamont Smith, being escorted into W. C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center by Captain Yohance Brunson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on suspicion of capital murder was extradited to Jefferson County Tuesday.

According to a news release sent Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bryant Smith, 33, was on the run for nearly a week in Parsons, Kansas.

Smith was wanted by the Pine Bluff Police Department for capital murder in the murders of Kavon Mitchell, 20, and Emonya Moten, 17, on September 3, which happened on the 20 block of Needles Street and the 1700 block of S. Elm Street respectively.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Smith also faces a capital murder charge in connection to the death of Horace Harrington, 69, on Lilac Street on September 3.

Officials say Smith also faces six terroristic act charges, five unlawful discharge of a firearm into a vehicle and other charges.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

According to the news release, the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, along with the Parsons Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office took Smith into custody near a gas station on Main Street on Friday, September 25. Officials say they received a tip Smith was in Parsons, which is more than five hours from Pine Bluff.

Smith was booked into the Labette County Detention Facility, where officials say he later waived extradition.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Smith is currently being held at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center without bond and a first appearance probable cause hearing is pending.

“The apprehension of Smith is yet another testament of the power of multi-agency cooperation, which is necessary to enhance community safety Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said. “Without the assistance of all the agencies involved and their efforts, Smith would still be on the run.”

If you have any information on this case, call the Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Division at 870-730-2090.

