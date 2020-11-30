Man who crashed into deputy’s car now facing drug possession and fleeing charges

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.- A Baxter County man is now facing charges after deputies say he ran into a deputy’s patrol vehicle with a motorcycle on Friday at Edgehill Lane.

According to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old John Leroy Lewis was arrested soon after in the Jordan community when deputies witnessed a man, believed to be Lewis, on a motorcycle in the area.

“Deputy (Craig) Kocka attempted to make contact with Lewis, but Lewis abruptly accelerated away on his motorcycle in the direction of Deputy (Sebastian) Dennis’ patrol car. Lewis on his motorcycle ran into the front of Deputy Dennis’ patrol car, resulting in an injury accident,” Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

Drug paraphernalia was found on Lewis when he was arrested, according to authorities. Lewis was arrested on possession of drug paraphernalia and suspicion of fleeing by vehicle.

Lewis was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries.

Deputy Dennis was not injured in the incident.

LATEST POSTS: