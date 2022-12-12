LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The man who hit and killed a cyclist in Sherwood three years ago was sentenced to a decade in prison.

Cecil Ferrell was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon to 10 years in prison for the death of cyclist John Mundell in 2019.

Ferrell had hit and killed Mundell while he was riding his bike. Ferrell fled the scene of the accident and was not arrested until 2020.

Ferrell had pleaded no contest to the charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He was sentenced to 10 years for both charges, serving them concurrently.

Ferrell was initially meant to be sentenced in early November, but the sentencing was pushed back to December.