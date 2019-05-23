Man whose dog was shot by Faulkner Co. deputy turns himself in on charges
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - The man who claimed to own a dog shot by a Faulkner County deputy turned himself in Wednesday to authorities after being formally charged.
Douglass Canady turned himself in and was booked on third-degree stalking and harassment charges. He was released a short time later.
Canady was filming when a deputy shot the dog, named Reese's, back in January.
The dog did recover.
Canady is accused of harassing and stalking a woman who raised over $21,000 for Reese's vet bills.
She accuses Canady of trying to get the GoFundMe money from her to use for himself and not for the injured dog.
The Faulkner County deputy who shot the dog was fired.
