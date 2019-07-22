Breaking News
Man shot in eye dies in Dallas County, officials say

Man, woman found shot to death in Texarkana home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Murder Investigation Generic 1_1514934993277.JPG.jpg

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police say two people have been found shot to death inside a northeast Texas home and investigators are trying to determine who killed the man and woman and why.

A Texarkana police statement says officers late Sunday night responded to a report of a shooting at a house after a friend discovered the bodies and called 911.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn on Monday said no one has been arrested in the case being investigated as a double homicide. Vaughn identified the victims as Endsley Robinson III, 38, of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Patrice Danielle Williams, 34, of Texarkana, Texas.

Autopsies have been ordered. Texarkana police didn’t immediately provide further details Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss