Mandatory evacuation order for parts of Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release) - MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED FOR PARTS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY.
For your safety, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has declared an emergency mandatory evacuation order for residents in the following areas of Jefferson County due to the rising flood waters.
Trulock Bay Road in Sherrill
Riverside Drive in Pine Bluff
Tar Camp Creek Road in Redfield
Island Harbor Area
Canal Drive
Crossover Lane
Hendricks Road
Holiday Drive
Island Harbor Marina Road
Riviera Drive
Wright – Brodie Bend Area
Marion Road
Archer Road
Campbell Road
Fisher Adams Road
Henslee Lake Road
Marion Road
Altheimer Area
Knott’s Island Road
Shepard Island Road
Swan Lake Area
South Swan Lake Rec Road
East Swan Lake Rec Road
Reydell Area
Acorn Drive
Bayou Meto Park Road
Farelly Road
Jacob Road
Scroggins Road
It is now mandatory that residents in these locations evacuate their homes and the flooded areas. All those who ignore the mandatory evacuation order and have children could possibly face prosecution through the Sheriff’s Office for endangering the welfare of a minor.
If you are unable to stay with friends or relatives outside the evacuation areas, call the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management at 870-541-5470 for sheltering options.
An emergency shelter is open in Pine Bluff at Seabrook (6808 S Hazel Street). Family Church on Poplar Street in Pine Bluff is now the backup shelter. The Wright Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department in Wright (8599 AR-256, Wright) and the Swan Lake Volunteer Fire Department (11997 South Highway 88, Altheimer) in the Swan Lake Community are also open as emergency shelters in the county. Residents in evacuated areas should be sure to take essential items such as medicines, special food items, baby items, batteries, phone chargers, clothing, bedding, money, documents, valuables and anything needed to keep comfortable for the duration of the flood danger which is likely to last at least two weeks. Make sure to secure your home before leaving.
The County Judge is encouraging everybody to sign up for alert notifications that Jefferson County will be updating from the emergency operations center. The website is
https://jeffersoncounty911.onthealert.com/
Please register your cell phones and landlines to receive critical emergency notifications as soon as possible.
