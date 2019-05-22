Manhunt for person intensifies, added to County's Most Wanted after military explosives found Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - From home to home and person to person, the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is intensifying its search for a man being labeled the county's Most Wanted.

"I'm just hoping to get lucky and find him," says Lonoke County Sheriff's Sergeant James Hall.

Deputies spent their day gathering intelligence as they track Wells down.

"Out of all the arrests we have, all the manhunts I've been involved with, this is the most serious," says Sergeant Hall.

Sergeant Hall says they found guns, about two pounds of suspected meth and explosives in a stolen camper Wells was living in on May 8.

The Sheriff's Office says they are not sure why military explosives were in the stolen camper Wells was living in.

Deputies say they are doing what they can to get Wells in handcuffs.

"Anywhere he's been associated with, past addresses, phone numbers that would come back to him," says Sergeant Hall.

As deputies go to areas where Wells could be, deputies have made numerous arrests for people on other charges, including outstanding warrants.

Sergeant Hall and his partner were able to gather information Wednesday from an old neighbor that suggests Wells was in the Lonoke County/Pulaski County area.

The information they got, some of which can't be public for officer safety reasons, is now being shared with law enforcement across Arkansas and the country.

"[He] poses a serious and real danger to the public. That's something we need to get off the street as fast as quick as possible," says Sergeant Hall.

The search Wednesday may not have turned up with Wells in custody, but it did turn up good info while Lonoke County deputies work toward their lucky break.

"We're treating him as armed and dangerous. We will not send a single deputy to go look for him. We will always be doubled up," says Sergeant Hall.

If you know where Wells might be, you are asked to call 911 immediately.