Man’s body found in Cross County

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — The Cross County sheriff says a body was found Wednesday off Highway 64.

According to the sheriff, a person driving by called the sheriff’s office just before 11 a.m. to report a man was laying face down, on the side of the road, wearing only a t-shirt. He was covered in mud with one of his hands behind his back.

There were not visible signs of injuries but investigators are not ruling out foul play. Investigators think they have an idea of who the man could be due to scars and tattoos but have not confirmed an identity. They did say he is between 25 to 35 years old.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab will take the body into custody this week for examination.