Man’s ear partly bitten off in Hot Springs during argument with girlfriend, police say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A man has had part of his ear bitten off during a weekend argument.

It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at a motel on Ouachita Ave., according to a Hot Springs Police Department report released on Wednesday.

LaDuska Person, 30, faces a charge of domestic battery in the incident.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found Person with blood on her arms. She told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight while in bed.

The report states that the man had blood down the side of his shirt and was holding a towel to his face. When officers checked his injury they reported the bottom portion of his ear was severed.

He told police the woman had tried to hit him and while he held her down she bit his ear.

The woman admitted that she bit his ear and also told police the man did not hit her. She was not injured in the incident.

The police report states the man was taken to the hospital and it was not known if his ear could be fully repaired.