Mansfield officer shot at during 100mph chase, 2 arrested

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on S. Division and Packard in Mansfield Sunday after a nearby officer heard gunfire.

Mansfield Police Chief Wayne Robb said Mansfield Officer Kelly Perez was at the Mansfield Police station on Sunday evening at approximately 7:15 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

She drove to a home S. Division Avenue and Packard Street where she saw two suspects jump into a red truck and take off at a high rate of speed.

Officer Perez activated her blue lights and chased the suspects at speeds of up to 100 m.p.h. according to Chief Robb.

The driver, later identified as Garlin Miller and the passenger, Thomas Cantrell drove for several miles during the chase.

During the chase, Cantrell allegedly pointed a gun out the window towards Officer Perez and fired several rounds.

During the chase, the two men got away. Officer Perez called for backup and Waldron and Huntington Police Department, deputies with the Scott and Sebastian County Sheriffs Office, and the Arkansas State Police joined in the search.

Chief Robb said about 45 minutes later the same two men showed back up to the same house where the initial shots were fired. Both men were placed under arrest and transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center.

The investigation is still early and they are still gathering evidence, according to Robb.

Miller and Cantrell remain at the Sebastian County Jail without bond, awaiting arraignment. Miller is charged with felony fleeing-vehicle. Cantrell is charged with felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer.

Both men were under the influence of drugs or alcohol according to Robb.