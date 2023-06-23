LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Marion McCollum, president and CEO of Mack’s Prairie Wings in Stuttgart, Arkansas, has died at 81 years of age.

McCollum’s death was announced via social media Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the shocking and devastating news of the passing of our legend, Marion McCollum, who dedicated his life to teaching the next generation the heritage of the outdoor sportsman. Mack’s Prairie Wings may never be the same, but we assure you that his legacy will continue on as we serve our customers the way Marion taught us.” Mack’s Prairie Wings, Instagram

McCollum was a Stuttgart native. He was the commissioner of the Arkansas Game and Fish from 1995 to 2002 and was inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 2020 McCollum received the Winchester Legend Award for his work as a duck-hunting ambassador. It was the second time the company had given the award.

Family information or service plans was not included in the announcement.

The family is asking for gifts in lieu of flowers to Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, The Marion McCollum Endowment Fund at the Foundation to support Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports or First Methodist Church in Stuttgart.

Mack’s Prairie Wings is a duck-hunting hub in a city that calls itself “The Duck and Rice Capital of the World.” The store was founded in 1944 by McCollum’s father M.T., with Marion joining the enterprise in 1961.