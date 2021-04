NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Maroon 5 concert at Simmons Bank Arena scheduled for August 18 has been canceled.

Arena officials confirmed the cancellation Monday.

According to the arena’s website, “tickets purchased will automatically be refunded from the ticketing company in approximately 30 days of receipt of email notification of the cancelation.”

Officials say those who purchased tickets at the arena box office need to bring the tickets and method of payment used to get their refund.