PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon’s administration’s corrupt activities.

Mitchell was born in Pine Bluff on September 2 of 1918. Her 1887 home has been preserved over the years by the Bob Abbott family and was recently sold to Jennifer Medeios.

Medeios and her friend, Pat T. Noble plan on restoring the home to where it looks as vivacious as it did when Mitchell lived in it.

Friday, September 2, 2022, would have been Mitchell’s 104th birthday. Medios did not let the day slip by without the proper celebration.

The grand opening of her home to the public and a birthday celebration was held Friday in her honor.

You can now tour the childhood home of this controversial figure at 904 West Fourth Avenue in Pine Bluff. For more information on touring the facility call (800)536-7660.