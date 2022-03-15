FORDYCE, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is partnering with the Fordyce School District and the FOX 16 Victory Over Violence campaign to host a non-violence youth summit assembly.

Rapper and television personality Romeo Miller will be the guest speaker at the event Thursday held at Fordyce High School at 1:30 p.m. and will discuss youth empowerment and leadership.

North Little Rock Police Department Officer Tommy Norman will lead discussions on bullying and conflict resolution, and FOX 16 News anchor Kevin Kelly will also be on hand to present his “Step Up – Stop Bullying” campaign.

The Arkansas MLK Commission will also hold a non-violence youth summit at the State House Convention Center on Monday, April 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event’s speakers will include Percy “Master P” Miller, who will share his story beating the odds and breaking cycles of poverty and violence to become one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs, as well as Romeo Miller.

Organizers are also planning for breakout sessions and educational workshops focused on nonviolence and say they expect more than 2,000 you to attend the event.

Admission and registration are free for both events. For more information, head to the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission Facebook page.