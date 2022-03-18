LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday was a huge day for medical students around the country and in Arkansas as they were matched with the programs where they will complete their residencies.

For many of the med students at UAMS, the matches are even more special after seeing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being in medical school when the pandemic hit confirmed that I was in absolutely the right field,” Kyle Hardaway, who is going to Naval Medical Center, said. “We saw a huge increase in the number of med school applicants and nursing student applicants, and it just confirmed for a lot of us.”

Hardaway added that it is also nice to see all of the medical students together in one place after dealing with COVID-19 and often having to be apart.

These students will now enter residency programs all over the country.