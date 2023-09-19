MAUMELLE, Ark. – The community of Maumelle is finding ways to protect and serve its police chief.

Days ago, friends and family of Maumelle Police Chief Cory Pickard announced his battle with stage four kidney cancer.

Until 2 a.m. Tuesday night, people can order a spaghetti plate for $10 at Overtime Lounge. 100% of the proceeds are going to help the chief.

“This is what the community is all about,” Peggy Rhodes said.

She said she doesn’t know Pickard personally, but when she heard of his stage four kidney cancer and saw a picture of Pickard with his wife and three boys, she was moved to eat, donate and encourage.

Overtime Lounge owner Tia Van organized the first community event for Pickard. In addition to spaghetti, there were cards to write notes on for Pickard as well as a jar for additional donations.

“The minute we found out about this people were like let’s do something,” Van said. “Cory has been a great person to Maumelle. How do we give back?”

Pickard is a father of three boys and has served in the Maumelle Police Department since 1999. Before fighting cancer, he fought fires in the Sherwood Volunteer Fire Department. He is also a Purple Heart combat veteran having fought in Iraq as part of a decade in service to the Arkansas National Guard.

“We’re obviously very concerned for him and we’re praying for him and supportive of him, but we’re going to get him through it,” MPD Captain Dustin Ivey said.

The description of a GoFundMe made for Pickard states he first received the diagnosis of stage four kidney cancer that had spread to his lungs and C3 vertebrae in August. The description said Pickard had his first immunotherapy treatment on Sep. 12 after the recent placement of his iPort on Friday, Sep. 8.

During lunch on Tuesday, Pickard made an appearance at Overtime Lounge, thanking those who came out. One of his longest friends for over 20 years, Ivey, said the chief is at work every day except for a few days after his treatments.

“He’s just very optimistic and prayerful, and we just know that we’re going to get through this,” Ivey said.

For those who missed Tuesday’s fundraiser, Mr. Pancho Family Mexican Restaurant will have the “Cory Special” on the menu on Thursday. The meal includes 20 tacos and a large queso for $45. The “Cory Special” will be available from 4 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Sep. 30 at Westside Brazillian Jui Jitsu Maumelle, UFC Fighter “Downtown” TJ Brown will lead a Self-Defense Grappling and Mixed Martial Arts seminar benefitting Cory Pickard. The group said all are welcome and no previous experience is required. All proceeds go directly to the Pickard family.