MAUMELLE, Ark – An animal rescue turns into a bigger job than expected for a Maumelle rescue group.

Now it’s asking for the public’s help to foster and adopt the animals.

Maumelle Friends of the Animals say they got a call Saturday from a woman who was concerned about animals being left in a nearby trailer in Pulaski County.

“She said she thought there was about 5 dogs and I think 3 cats,” Boothe said.

Maumelle Friends of the Animals President Tom Boothe says the owner was no longer living in the residence.

Boothe says when the group arrived, they found about 9 dogs and nearly 15 cats all living in the 30-foot trailer.

“Only on the ASPCA commercials you know with Sarah McLaughlin singing in the background, That’s where we see this,” said Boothe.

Boothe says the conditions were unsanitary.

“There was feces, urine everywhere, it was just an absolute atrocious mess,” said Boothe.

Boothe says the group immediately worked to secure the animals, finding most of the cats sleeping in a kitchen cabinet.

Once they were all safe, Boothe says panic set in. The organization only has the capacity to care for about 8 animals at a time and they were up to about 20.

“Our first thought process was to raise the flag and say, who can help?” said Boothe.

Boothe says he reached out to The Doggie Spa in Maumelle, who were happy to take in some of the animals.

“This was new for us,” said The Doggie Spa President Kristy Wright. “We’re used to boarding animals, not fostering.”

Wright says still they took the dogs in.

“No dogs were here, so why not?” Wright said.

The dogs are now staying temporarily at The Doggie Spa until they can get vetted and eventually adopted.

Boothe says Community Cats in Sherwood have also stepped up to care for the felines.

“It’s in our blood,” said Wright. “We love dogs, and we love cats and we will do whatever we have to do.”

Maumelle Friends of the Animals is now working on trying to get all animals adopted or fostered.

For more information on how you can help go to www.maumellefoa.org.