Maumelle High School moves to virtual instruction

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle High School will move to full virtual instruction Tuesday, October 6 through Friday, October 9.

Maumelle High School has quarantined an increasing number of students and staff in a short period

of time who have been identified as probable close contacts.

Maumelle officials say that the number of actual positive cases for COVID-19 are low, but they want to ensure that all students and staff remain healthy and safe. They also said that On Friday, October 9, they will reassess the need to extend virtual instruction.

Statement from Maumelle Highschool below:

“All students will communicate with teachers through Schoology. Also, a 4-day meal box will be

available for pick up Tuesday between 9am – 1pm at the high school at the back door by the cafeteria. We strongly encourage all students to avoid group activities outside of school and continue to wear proper PPE. Together we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.”