MAUMELLE, Ark. -- Two teens have been located shortly after police reached out to the public for assistance in finding them.

The two had last been seen at Maumelle High School Thursday morning.

They were found safe Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Special School District expressed gratitude to the public for their assistance in finding the teens.