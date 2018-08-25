Local News

Update: Maumelle Police Locate Missing Teens

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 10:55 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 04:31 PM CDT


MAUMELLE, Ark. -- Two teens have been located shortly after police reached out to the public for assistance in finding them.

The two had last been seen at Maumelle High School Thursday morning.

They were found safe Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Special School District expressed gratitude to the public for their assistance in finding the teens.

